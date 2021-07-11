Gabelli Funds LLC Raises Holdings in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO)

Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 83,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Meridian Bioscience were worth $2,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Meridian Bioscience during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meridian Bioscience in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Meridian Bioscience in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. First Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Meridian Bioscience in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Meridian Bioscience in the 1st quarter worth $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

VIVO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Meridian Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Meridian Bioscience in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

NASDAQ VIVO opened at $22.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $955.43 million, a P/E ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.36. Meridian Bioscience, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.98 and a fifty-two week high of $30.65.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $85.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.24 million. Meridian Bioscience had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 26.62%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Meridian Bioscience, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meridian Bioscience Company Profile

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment offers testing platforms, including real-time PCR amplification under the Revogene brand; isothermal DNA amplification under the Alethia brand; lateral flow immunoassay using fluorescent chemistry under the Curian brand; rapid immunoassay under the ImmunoCard and ImmunoCard STAT! brands; enzyme-linked immunoassays under the PREMIER brand; anodic stripping voltammetry under the LeadCare and PediaStat brands; and urea breath testing for H.

