FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $20.500-$21.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $20.370. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE FDX opened at $296.40 on Friday. FedEx has a 1-year low of $155.53 and a 1-year high of $319.90. The stock has a market cap of $78.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $302.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.99 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $22.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.54 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 6.23%. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that FedEx will post 21.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is 16.51%.

A number of brokerages have commented on FDX. Argus increased their target price on FedEx from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on FedEx from $318.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on FedEx from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on FedEx from $356.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on FedEx from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $341.04.

In other news, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 102,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.02, for a total transaction of $29,582,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,595,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,233,053,034.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP John L. Merino sold 10,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.27, for a total value of $3,002,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 186,778 shares of company stock worth $55,385,485 over the last three months. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in FedEx stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 872 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000. Institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

