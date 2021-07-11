Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Purchases 225 Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $1,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $108,051,000. ClearBridge Investments Ltd raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 1,419,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $115,475,000 after purchasing an additional 565,548 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 329.3% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 611,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,757,000 after purchasing an additional 469,170 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 159.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 618,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,482,000 after purchasing an additional 380,486 shares during the period. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $24,732,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

PNW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. TheStreet upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $94.00 target price (up from $92.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.50.

PNW opened at $83.65 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $84.86. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $69.29 and a 12-month high of $91.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.31.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $696.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.94 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 15.36%. Pinnacle West Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Research analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.17%.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

