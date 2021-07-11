Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Purchases 7,456 Shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 99,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,456 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Genpact were worth $4,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in G. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Genpact by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 804,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,274,000 after acquiring an additional 69,073 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Genpact by 427.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 498,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,614,000 after acquiring an additional 403,900 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Genpact by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 237,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,841,000 after acquiring an additional 6,210 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genpact during the 4th quarter valued at $282,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Genpact by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 20,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Genpact news, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 73,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.75, for a total value of $3,368,343.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 697,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,905,592.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.57, for a total value of $3,119,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 693,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,921,106.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 213,625 shares of company stock valued at $9,638,944. 2.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of G stock opened at $47.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Genpact Limited has a twelve month low of $33.91 and a twelve month high of $49.00. The company has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.58.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.11. Genpact had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 8.41%. The business had revenue of $946.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.57 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Genpact Limited will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.108 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.24%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on G. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Genpact in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Genpact from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Genpact presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.80.

Genpact

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. It operates in three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

