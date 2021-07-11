TD Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)

TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,925 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,843 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions were worth $2,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KTOS. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,626,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 147,954 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,058,000 after acquiring an additional 7,902 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

KTOS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Noble Financial raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.33.

KTOS stock opened at $28.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $14.48 and a one year high of $34.11. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 44.06 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.20.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $194.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.55 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 2.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Thomas E. Iv Mills sold 15,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total value of $379,411.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jane Elizabeth Judd sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total transaction of $28,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $408,086. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 150,769 shares of company stock valued at $3,964,765. Company insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, satellite communications, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.

