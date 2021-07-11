37,117 Shares in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU) Bought by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 37,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $655,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,070,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,542,000 after buying an additional 94,486 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP raised its stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,848,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 71.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 415,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,336,000 after purchasing an additional 172,593 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 297,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,380,000 after purchasing an additional 12,696 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 262,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,645,000 after purchasing an additional 55,053 shares during the period. 17.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on CCU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.60 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Scotiabank started coverage on Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th.

Shares of NYSE CCU opened at $20.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 22.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $10.72 and a fifty-two week high of $21.39.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $797.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.08 million. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 6.88%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st were issued a $0.2362 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas’s payout ratio is 72.06%.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Profile

CompaÃ±Ã­a CervecerÃ­as Unidas SA operates as a beverage company principally in Chile, Argentina, Uruguay, Paraguay, Colombia, and Bolivia. The company operates through three segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. It produces and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beer under proprietary and licensed brands, as well as distributes Pernod Ricard products in non-supermarket retail stores.

