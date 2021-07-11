Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Takes Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 20,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,083,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EEM. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 195.3% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,350,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,769,000 after buying an additional 893,068 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 43,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after buying an additional 16,412 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,330,000. 74.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of EEM stock opened at $53.55 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $42.24 and a 52 week high of $58.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.40.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Featured Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.