Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Purchases 4,819 Shares of Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EEX)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EEX) by 4.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 118,459 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,819 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Emerald were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Emerald in the 4th quarter valued at $1,621,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Emerald by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,887,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,231,000 after purchasing an additional 26,748 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Emerald by 211.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,065,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401,886 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Emerald during the 1st quarter worth $166,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Emerald by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 164,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 24,002 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerald alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EEX opened at $5.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.84. Emerald Holding, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.78 and a 12-month high of $7.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.37.

Emerald (NYSE:EEX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $12.90 million for the quarter. Emerald had a negative return on equity of 1.51% and a negative net margin of 194.09%.

Emerald Profile

Emerald Holding, Inc operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. The company operates trade shows in various industry sectors, including retail, design and construction, technology, equipment, and safety. It also operates content and content-marketing websites, and related digital products, as well as produce publications.

Read More: Reverse Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EEX).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerald Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerald and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.