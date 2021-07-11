Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Has $748,000 Stock Holdings in Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,326 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,471 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned 0.37% of Spok worth $748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Spok in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Spok by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,900 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Spok by 158.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,184 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,179 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Spok in the 4th quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of Spok by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 12,210 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. 71.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SPOK opened at $9.06 on Friday. Spok Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.61 and a 52 week high of $12.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.50.

Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. Spok had a negative net margin of 28.57% and a negative return on equity of 7.62%. The firm had revenue of $36.04 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th.

Spok Company Profile

Spok Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Spok, Inc, provides healthcare communication solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Asia, and the Middle East. It offers Spok Healthcare Console that helps operators perform directory searches and code calls, as well as messaging and paging; Spok Web-Based Directory that enables staff to send messages from the directory; Spok Web-Based On-Call Scheduling, which keeps personnel, calendars, and on-call scheduling information updated; Spok Speech to process routine phone requests, including transfers, directory assistance, messaging, and paging; and Spok Call Recording and Quality Management, which records, monitors, and scores operators' conversations.

