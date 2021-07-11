-$0.29 EPS Expected for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) will announce ($0.29) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.22). ACADIA Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.27) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.26) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.63) to ($1.09). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.83) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.31) to $0.02. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $106.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.91 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 41.17% and a negative net margin of 56.74%.

Several analysts have commented on ACAD shares. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $63.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective (down from $40.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective (down from $68.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.82.

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 4,230 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total value of $85,995.90. Following the sale, the president now owns 40,664 shares in the company, valued at $826,699.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Davis sold 7,850 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total value of $159,590.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,166 shares of company stock worth $287,995. 28.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 42.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,543 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACAD opened at $23.71 on Friday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $19.20 and a 12 month high of $57.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.37 and a beta of 0.74.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; Trofinetide, a novel synthetic analog for the treatment of Rett syndrome; ACP-044, a novel first-in-class orally administered non-opioid analgesic for treating acute and chronic pain; and ACP-319, a positive allosteric modulator of the muscarinic receptor for treating cognition and schizophrenia.

