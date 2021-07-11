Brokerages Expect Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Will Post Earnings of $1.32 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings of $1.32 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Thirteen analysts have issued estimates for Visa’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.29 and the highest is $1.36. Visa reported earnings of $1.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 24.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Visa will report full-year earnings of $5.60 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.44 to $5.85. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $6.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.49 to $7.34. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Visa.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 49.93% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on V shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $233.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Twenty-three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Visa has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.56.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $238.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Visa has a fifty-two week low of $179.23 and a fifty-two week high of $241.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $231.29. The company has a market cap of $464.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.27, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

In related news, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 3,783 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.37, for a total transaction of $871,489.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,273,896.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 42,336 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $10,160,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 119,797 shares of company stock valued at $28,136,501. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Davidson Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Visa by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 2,273 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 lifted its position in shares of Visa by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 6,107 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 6,618 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Visa by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 3,271 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Ion Advisors LLC increased its stake in Visa by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Visa (V)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.