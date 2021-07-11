Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Stake in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,591,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 509,774 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 5.66% of Realogy worth $99,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Realogy in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Realogy during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Realogy by 185.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,720 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP boosted its position in shares of Realogy by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 4,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Realogy during the fourth quarter valued at $68,000.

Shares of NYSE:RLGY opened at $18.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 2.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.93. Realogy Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $6.78 and a 52-week high of $19.49.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Realogy had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 2.08%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.55) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Realogy Holdings Corp. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Realogy news, CAO Timothy B. Gustavson sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total value of $208,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,635.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on RLGY. TheStreet raised Realogy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Realogy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Realogy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

Realogy Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services. It operates through three segments: Realogy Franchise Group, and Realogy Brokerage Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment franchises its residential real estate brokerages under the Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby's International Realty, and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate brand names.

