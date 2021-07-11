Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $101.12 Million Stake in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) by 2.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,579,347 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,262 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Resideo Technologies were worth $101,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Resideo Technologies by 8.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,088,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,506,000 after buying an additional 1,978,154 shares in the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT grew its stake in Resideo Technologies by 17,693.8% during the first quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 3,799,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,331,000 after buying an additional 3,777,979 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Resideo Technologies by 10.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,346,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,282,000 after buying an additional 225,022 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Resideo Technologies by 51.1% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,335,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,984,000 after buying an additional 790,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Resideo Technologies by 17.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,912,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,036,000 after buying an additional 287,459 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE REZI opened at $29.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.76. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 2.57. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.79 and a 1 year high of $32.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. Analysts predict that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on REZI shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Resideo Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Resideo Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Resideo Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Resideo Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.20.

About Resideo Technologies

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, residential thermal, and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

