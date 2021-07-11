Vident Investment Advisory LLC Invests $200,000 in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of Liberty Global by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 122,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,130,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Liberty Global by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Liberty Global by 107.5% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Liberty Global by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 15,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Liberty Global by 175.9% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LBTYK opened at $26.44 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Liberty Global plc has a fifty-two week low of $18.36 and a fifty-two week high of $28.70.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 9.15% and a negative net margin of 9.37%.

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential customers and businesses. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; and Connect Box, a connectivity device that delivers in-home Wi-Fi coverage.

