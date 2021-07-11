Vident Investment Advisory LLC Has $132,000 Holdings in CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lessened its stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) by 39.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 54,829 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 35,503 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in CASI Pharmaceuticals were worth $132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CASI. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 271.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,781 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 8,606 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 37.96% of the company’s stock.

Get CASI Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ CASI opened at $1.40 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.57. CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.26 and a 1 year high of $3.90.

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.05). CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 62.05% and a negative net margin of 307.53%. The firm had revenue of $5.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on CASI. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.80 target price for the company.

CASI Pharmaceuticals Profile

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers EVOMELA, an intravenous formulation of melphalan for use as a conditioning treatment prior to stem cell transplantation, and as a palliative treatment for patients with multiple myeloma, which has completed Phase I studies in China.

Read More: Overweight

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CASI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI).

Receive News & Ratings for CASI Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CASI Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.