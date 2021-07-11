Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $104.32 Million Stake in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 629,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 38,304 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in The Middleby were worth $104,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Middleby during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in The Middleby during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in The Middleby by 211.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in The Middleby during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in The Middleby by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MIDD opened at $174.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.30. The company has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.67 and a beta of 1.73. The Middleby Co. has a 1 year low of $70.50 and a 1 year high of $186.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.16. The Middleby had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 14.70%. The firm had revenue of $758.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $714.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Middleby Co. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of The Middleby from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of The Middleby from $214.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of The Middleby from $155.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. CL King upgraded shares of The Middleby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of The Middleby from $190.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The Middleby currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.11.

The Middleby Profile

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, countertop cooking, and kitchen ventilation equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment, fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

