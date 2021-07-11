Rainicorn Price Hits $0.0134 (RAINI)

Rainicorn (CURRENCY:RAINI) traded up 8.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 11th. One Rainicorn coin can now be bought for about $0.0134 or 0.00000040 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Rainicorn has traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Rainicorn has a market capitalization of $6.05 million and approximately $9,302.00 worth of Rainicorn was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Rainicorn alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002966 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001853 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.40 or 0.00045626 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.14 or 0.00118954 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.66 or 0.00161991 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33,753.63 or 1.00024849 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002861 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $325.39 or 0.00964251 BTC.

Rainicorn Profile

Rainicorn’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,965,050 coins. Rainicorn’s official Twitter account is @raini_coin

Rainicorn Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rainicorn directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rainicorn should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rainicorn using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “RAINIUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Rainicorn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rainicorn and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.