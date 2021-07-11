PancakeSwap Price Up 8.3% Over Last Week (CAKE)

PancakeSwap (CURRENCY:CAKE) traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 11th. During the last week, PancakeSwap has traded 8.3% higher against the US dollar. PancakeSwap has a total market capitalization of $2.93 billion and approximately $322.25 million worth of PancakeSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PancakeSwap coin can currently be bought for about $15.09 or 0.00044726 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About PancakeSwap

PancakeSwap is a coin. It launched on September 29th, 2020. PancakeSwap’s total supply is 194,289,697 coins. PancakeSwap’s official website is pancakeswap.finance . The official message board for PancakeSwap is medium.com/@pancakeswap . PancakeSwap’s official Twitter account is @pancakeswap and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PancakeSwap is an automated market maker (“AMM”) that allows two tokens to be exchanged on the Binance Smart Chain. It is designed to be fast, cheap, allowing anyone to participate. “

Buying and Selling PancakeSwap

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PancakeSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PancakeSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PancakeSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

