Zeepin (ZPT) Market Capitalization Tops $301,181.18

Zeepin (CURRENCY:ZPT) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 11th. Over the last week, Zeepin has traded down 23.6% against the US dollar. One Zeepin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Zeepin has a market capitalization of $301,181.18 and $46,232.00 worth of Zeepin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002966 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001853 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.40 or 0.00045626 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.14 or 0.00118954 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.66 or 0.00161991 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,753.63 or 1.00024849 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002861 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $325.39 or 0.00964251 BTC.

Zeepin Coin Profile

Zeepin’s launch date was January 18th, 2018. Zeepin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Zeepin is /r/zeepin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zeepin’s official Twitter account is @zeepinchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zeepin is www.zeepin.io . Zeepin’s official message board is medium.com/@zeepin

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeepin is a decentralized innovation community, is dedicated to promoting highly efficient circulation of innovation assets. Zeepin aims to create a fair and efficient creative ecosystem, which can be understood as a public facility in the blockchain field and has various kinds of tools (dApp) anyone can use. The ZPT token is a NEO-based token that will serve as the utility token and currency of the ecosystem. “

Zeepin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeepin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zeepin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zeepin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

