Juggernaut (JGN) Market Capitalization Tops $37.91 Million

Juggernaut (CURRENCY:JGN) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 11th. One Juggernaut coin can now be bought for about $0.96 or 0.00002839 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Juggernaut has traded 19.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Juggernaut has a market capitalization of $37.91 million and approximately $1.02 million worth of Juggernaut was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Juggernaut alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002967 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.15 or 0.00053776 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003080 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00017414 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002967 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $293.07 or 0.00868483 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000364 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00005364 BTC.

Juggernaut Profile

Juggernaut (CRYPTO:JGN) is a coin. Juggernaut’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,562,500 coins. Juggernaut’s official Twitter account is @JGNDeFi . Juggernaut’s official website is jgndefi.com . Juggernaut’s official message board is medium.com/juggernaut-defi

According to CryptoCompare, “JGN is described to be an unstoppable commerce network that offers custom synthetic DeFi assets to fit any business use case. JGN claims to enable users to create, customize, and modularize their business use cases into live DeFi synthetic frameworks. “

Juggernaut Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Juggernaut directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Juggernaut should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Juggernaut using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Juggernaut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Juggernaut and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.