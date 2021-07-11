Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Sells 45,175 Shares of Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) by 47.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,062 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 45,175 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned 0.26% of Motorcar Parts of America worth $1,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MPAA. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 347.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,441 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 3,448 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 82.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,994 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 4,058 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America during the 4th quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America during the 1st quarter valued at $377,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Motorcar Parts of America from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Motorcar Parts of America from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MPAA opened at $22.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $420.81 million, a P/E ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.94. Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.35 and a 52-week high of $26.42.

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 13th. The auto parts company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.10. Motorcar Parts of America had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 11.24%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Motorcar Parts of America Company Profile

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy-duty truck, industrial, marine, and agricultural application replacement parts. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; and brake-related products comprising brake calipers, brake boosters, brake rotors, brake pads, and brake master cylinders.

