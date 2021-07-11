Pinebridge Investments L.P. Has $33,000 Position in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. reduced its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) by 30.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,144 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) were worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 370.9% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 2,458 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,936 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 1.4% in the first quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 516,889 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,067,000 after purchasing an additional 7,163 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 17.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,402,437 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $99,100,000 after purchasing an additional 502,921 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 22.6% in the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 2,066,968 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,661,000 after purchasing an additional 381,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,830,000. 38.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (down from $37.00) on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in a research note on Monday, March 29th.

Shares of ZTO opened at $29.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.06 billion, a PE ratio of 35.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.23. ZTO Express has a 52 week low of $26.44 and a 52 week high of $38.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.93.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The transportation company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 15.97%. On average, research analysts predict that ZTO Express will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Company Profile

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of approximately 6,450 self-owned trucks.

