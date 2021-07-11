Pinebridge Investments L.P. Purchases 654 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 1,189.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 654 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 14,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 4,804 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 263,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,017,000 after acquiring an additional 6,321 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 24,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,746,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,292,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $229,860,000 after acquiring an additional 168,096 shares during the last quarter. 84.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Perry Stuckey sold 8,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.24, for a total transaction of $1,011,989.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Lucian Boldea sold 14,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.89, for a total transaction of $1,751,956.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,179,818.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 111,461 shares of company stock worth $13,969,529 in the last quarter. 1.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EMN stock opened at $114.95 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $122.25. Eastman Chemical has a 12-month low of $68.24 and a 12-month high of $130.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.10. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 13.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.88%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Eastman Chemical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.25.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

