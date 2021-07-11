Pinebridge Investments L.P. Has $62,000 Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. cut its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 28.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DUK. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 3,862.5% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,411,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $425,817,000 after buying an additional 4,299,912 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,833,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,100,015,000 after buying an additional 1,600,497 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,645,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 362.5% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,567,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $151,330,000 after buying an additional 1,228,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 278.6% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 977,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $89,544,000 after purchasing an additional 719,678 shares in the last quarter. 62.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DUK opened at $100.66 on Friday. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $78.95 and a 12-month high of $108.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $77.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $101.02.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.02. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 5.95%. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.965 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.39%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DUK. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Argus raised Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 25th. Mizuho raised their price target on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Duke Energy from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.08.

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe sold 1,645 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $166,654.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,955 shares in the company, valued at $1,211,161.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 7,000 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $701,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 46,582 shares in the company, valued at $4,666,584.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,228 shares of company stock worth $1,230,192 over the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

