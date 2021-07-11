Pinebridge Investments L.P. Buys Shares of 3,850 Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at $850,633,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 633.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,549,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,816,000 after acquiring an additional 4,792,636 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 775.4% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,519,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346,093 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,970,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234,383 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the first quarter valued at $66,449,000. 75.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

MDLZ opened at $63.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $88.52 billion, a PE ratio of 23.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.81. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.31 and a 12 month high of $64.37.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 13.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.65%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MDLZ. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Mondelez International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.43.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

See Also: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.