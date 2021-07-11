Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Shares Sold by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 39.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,241 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,487 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Thor Industries were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of THO. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 0.7% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,117 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,172,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Peak Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 1.0% during the first quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,797 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,263,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 7.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,487 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. BancorpSouth Bank increased its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 2.2% during the first quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 8,264 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 5.2% during the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 3,959 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. 90.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director James L. Ziemer sold 2,045 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.09, for a total transaction of $284,439.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,534,219.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE THO opened at $111.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $119.88. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.64 and a 1-year high of $152.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 2.37.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The construction company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.93. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 21.69% and a net margin of 4.97%. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 10.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.60%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. raised Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Thor Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.30.

Thor Industries Profile

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, Globetrotter, International, Flying Cloud, Caravel, Bambi, and Basecamp trade names; Class B motorhomes under the Interstate and Atlas series, and Sequence and Tellaro trade names; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

