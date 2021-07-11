Eqis Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Stake in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 2,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Omnicell during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Omnicell during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Omnicell by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Omnicell by 247.1% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Omnicell during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000.

In related news, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 2,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total transaction of $324,594.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,737,694.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

OMCL has been the subject of several research reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Omnicell in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Omnicell from $152.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday. Benchmark upped their target price on Omnicell from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, TheStreet cut Omnicell from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Omnicell currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.75.

OMCL opened at $151.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 196.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Omnicell, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.24 and a 12 month high of $153.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $141.63.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $251.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.35 million. Omnicell had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 3.83%. On average, research analysts forecast that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Omnicell Profile

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

