Eqis Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 8,352 Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 217,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,151 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 155,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,592,000 after acquiring an additional 9,592 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 645,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,394,000 after acquiring an additional 9,663 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 13,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the period. 88.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

In other news, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 10,000 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total transaction of $480,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 166,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,995,426.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director E Scott Urdang purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.21 per share, with a total value of $46,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 132,191 shares in the company, valued at $6,108,546.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

GLPI opened at $46.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.21, a current ratio of 6.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.01. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.19 and a 1-year high of $48.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.46.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.27). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 45.76% and a return on equity of 22.25%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This is a boost from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.68%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GLPI shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.50 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. assumed coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.77.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

Featured Article: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI).

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.