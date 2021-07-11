Eqis Capital Management Inc. Cuts Position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) by 32.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,104 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 532 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,480,963 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,150,179,000 after buying an additional 164,154 shares during the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP grew its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 855,052 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $245,212,000 after buying an additional 186,546 shares during the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter worth $204,761,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 497,419 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $164,357,000 after buying an additional 48,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 383,191 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $109,892,000 after buying an additional 1,551 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $420.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $436.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $365.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $372.47.

In related news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.93, for a total value of $169,965.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 27,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,409,942.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DECK stock opened at $390.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a PE ratio of 28.95, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $345.38. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 52-week low of $188.81 and a 52-week high of $396.23.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $561.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.41 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 28.64% and a net margin of 15.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 14.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the textile maker to reacquire up to 8.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

