Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) Shares Sold by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) by 15.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,294 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Myriad Genetics were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Myriad Genetics by 77.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 39,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 17,350 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Myriad Genetics by 41.6% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 432,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,170,000 after purchasing an additional 127,100 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Myriad Genetics during the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Myriad Genetics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Myriad Genetics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $463,000. 95.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Myriad Genetics alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Myriad Genetics in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Myriad Genetics in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:MYGN opened at $33.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.16 and a beta of 1.59. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.05 and a 52 week high of $33.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.21.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $173.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.36 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 27.26% and a negative return on equity of 7.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

In other Myriad Genetics news, Director Daniel K. Spiegelman sold 7,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.99, for a total value of $207,046.58. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $389,045.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jerry S. Lanchbury sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.47, for a total transaction of $1,258,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 305,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,627,365.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 198,782 shares of company stock worth $6,287,967. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Myriad Genetics Company Profile

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets predictive, personalized, and prognostic medicine tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; and riskScore, a personalized medicine tool.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Myriad Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myriad Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.