Gulf Keystone Petroleum (LON:GKP) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited (LON:GKP) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 187.95 ($2.46). Gulf Keystone Petroleum shares last traded at GBX 186.20 ($2.43), with a volume of 312,844 shares.

GKP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Gulf Keystone Petroleum to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 190 ($2.48) in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Gulf Keystone Petroleum from GBX 235 ($3.07) to GBX 250 ($3.27) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 179.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.12, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 3.23. The stock has a market capitalization of £396.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.49.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 29th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th.

In other news, insider Jon Harris acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 171 ($2.23) per share, with a total value of £51,300 ($67,023.78).

About Gulf Keystone Petroleum (LON:GKP)

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, and production of oil and gas properties in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq and the United Kingdom. The company operates Shaikan field that covers an area of 283 square kilometers, which is located north-west of Erbil. It also provides management, support, geological, geophysical, and engineering services.

