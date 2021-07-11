Yellow Pages (TSE:Y) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $14.14

Yellow Pages Limited (TSE:Y)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$14.14 and traded as high as C$14.60. Yellow Pages shares last traded at C$14.60, with a volume of 1,021 shares changing hands.

Y has been the topic of several analyst reports. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Yellow Pages to C$13.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Yellow Pages from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

The stock has a market cap of C$405.64 million and a PE ratio of 6.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$14.14. The company has a quick ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 268.13.

Yellow Pages (TSE:Y) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$73.51 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Yellow Pages Limited will post 1.8799999 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. This is a positive change from Yellow Pages’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 8th. Yellow Pages’s payout ratio is presently 28.53%.

About Yellow Pages (TSE:Y)

Yellow Pages Limited operates as a digital media and marketing solutions company in Canada. The company provides digital and traditional marketing solutions, including online and mobile priority placement on Yellow Pages digital media properties, content syndication, search engine solutions, website fulfillment, social media campaign management, digital display advertising, video production, e-commerce, and print advertising to small and medium-sized businesses.

