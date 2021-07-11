Dekel Agri-Vision (LON:DKL) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $4.77

Dekel Agri-Vision plc (LON:DKL) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 4.77 ($0.06) and traded as high as GBX 4.97 ($0.06). Dekel Agri-Vision shares last traded at GBX 4.85 ($0.06), with a volume of 920,055 shares traded.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 4.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 207.99. The stock has a market cap of £25.97 million and a P/E ratio of -12.13.

About Dekel Agri-Vision (LON:DKL)

Dekel Agri-Vision plc operates as an agriculture processing, logistics, and farming company in the Republic of CÃ´te d'Ivoire. The company operates palm oil plantations. It also produces and sells crude palm oil, palm kernel, palm kernel oil, and palm kernel cake. The company owns approximately 1,900 hectares of plantations.

