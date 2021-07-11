Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) versus China Minsheng Banking (OTCMKTS:CMAKY) Financial Survey

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) and China Minsheng Banking (OTCMKTS:CMAKY) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Dividends

Guaranty Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. China Minsheng Banking pays an annual dividend of $0.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.3%. Guaranty Bancshares pays out 24.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Guaranty Bancshares has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

21.9% of Guaranty Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.4% of Guaranty Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Guaranty Bancshares has a beta of 0.49, indicating that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China Minsheng Banking has a beta of 0.51, indicating that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Guaranty Bancshares and China Minsheng Banking, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Guaranty Bancshares 0 1 1 0 2.50 China Minsheng Banking 0 0 0 0 N/A

Guaranty Bancshares currently has a consensus target price of $36.00, indicating a potential upside of 7.05%. Given Guaranty Bancshares’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Guaranty Bancshares is more favorable than China Minsheng Banking.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Guaranty Bancshares and China Minsheng Banking’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Guaranty Bancshares $126.08 million 3.22 $27.40 million $3.30 10.19 China Minsheng Banking N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Guaranty Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than China Minsheng Banking.

Profitability

This table compares Guaranty Bancshares and China Minsheng Banking’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Guaranty Bancshares 24.97% 15.18% 1.49% China Minsheng Banking N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Guaranty Bancshares beats China Minsheng Banking on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Guaranty Bancshares

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company offers various deposit products, such as checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loan products comprising commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans. It also provides trust, wealth management, and retirement plan services; online, mobile, and telephone banking, as well as automated teller machine services; debit cards; night depository and direct deposit services; cashier's checks and letters of credit; and treasury management services, including wire transfer, positive pay, remote deposit capture, and automated clearinghouse services. The company operates approximately 31 full service banking locations in East Texas, Central Texas, the Dallas/Fort Worth metropolitan statistical area (MSA), and the Houston MSA. Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1913 and is headquartered in Addison, Texas.

About China Minsheng Banking

China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. provides various financial products and services to individuals, small and micro-enterprises, corporate customers, government agencies, and financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, and Others segments. Its deposit products include saving accounts, deposit certificates, contracted deposits, agreement deposits, call deposits, corporate term deposits, and corporate current deposits. The company also offers personal housing mortgage, individual automobile purchase, household composite consumption, home, medium and long term, and short-term working capital loans; micro-credit products for individuals; debit and credit cards; and safe deposit boxes. In addition, it provides payment and collection, and clearing services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services. Further, the company offers gross settlement; wages distribution agency and letter of guarantee; cash management; trade finance; industrial chain finance; individual forex settlement, forex remittance, travelers promissory notes, collection, individual deposit certificate, and guarantee letter products; and comprehensive credit granting, forex settlement and sale, financial product investment, and trust financing services. Additionally, it provides convenient finance, investment banking, and asset management services, as well as non-financial services in the education, business travel, traveler, art, luxury life, health, club, and isports areas. The company has approximately 140 branch-level institutions, 1,178 business outlets, 1,106 community sub-branches, and 138 small business sub-branches. China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

