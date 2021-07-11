Apogee Enterprises, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NASDAQ:APOG)

Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 13th.

Apogee Enterprises has increased its dividend by 33.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Apogee Enterprises has a dividend payout ratio of 33.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Apogee Enterprises to earn $2.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.9%.

NASDAQ APOG opened at $39.40 on Friday. Apogee Enterprises has a 12 month low of $19.48 and a 12 month high of $43.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 1.11.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $326.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.80 million. Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 1.84% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Apogee Enterprises will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Apogee Enterprises news, VP Gary Robert Johnson sold 1,181 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.79, for a total value of $42,267.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 4,830 shares of company stock valued at $192,064 in the last ninety days. 1.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on APOG shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Apogee Enterprises from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Apogee Enterprises from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window; curtain wall; storefront; and entrance systems, such as the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

