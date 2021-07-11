UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) Declares $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the textile maker on Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd.

UniFirst has increased its dividend payment by 566.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. UniFirst has a dividend payout ratio of 12.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect UniFirst to earn $8.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.5%.

NYSE UNF opened at $222.22 on Friday. UniFirst has a twelve month low of $160.70 and a twelve month high of $258.86. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.88 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $223.92.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The textile maker reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.37. UniFirst had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 8.27%. Equities analysts expect that UniFirst will post 8.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on UNF shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $248.00 target price (up from $240.00) on shares of UniFirst in a report on Monday, March 22nd.

In other news, Director Michael Iandoli sold 500 shares of UniFirst stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.00, for a total value of $111,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,057,020. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathleen M. Camilli sold 179 shares of UniFirst stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.08, for a total value of $38,320.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $639,671.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

