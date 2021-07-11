Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 246 Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,603 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $2,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LYV. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 7,075,050.0% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 141,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,397,000 after acquiring an additional 141,501 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 92.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $697,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 76.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. 71.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LYV stock opened at $83.66 on Friday. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.68 and a 12 month high of $94.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $86.73.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.44) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.66) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $290.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.45 million. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative net margin of 234.83% and a negative return on equity of 1,833.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 78.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.94) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LYV shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.86.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

