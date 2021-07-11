Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 1,870 Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,870 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $2,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 4th quarter worth $212,065,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 4th quarter worth $58,134,000. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 94.0% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 903,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,136,000 after acquiring an additional 437,858 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,299,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,392,000 after acquiring an additional 425,084 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 423.7% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 496,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,758,000 after acquiring an additional 401,968 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola Europacific Partners alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. HSBC raised Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Argus raised Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.13.

NYSE:CCEP opened at $61.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.19. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a twelve month low of $34.02 and a twelve month high of $63.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.98.

About Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. The company offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, flavored water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

Featured Story: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.