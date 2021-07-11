Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Will Post Earnings of $2.66 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) will report earnings of $2.66 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Casey’s General Stores’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.99 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.37. Casey’s General Stores reported earnings of $3.24 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 17.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, September 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores will report full year earnings of $7.65 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.75 to $8.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $9.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.71 to $9.67. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Casey’s General Stores.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 3.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $212.82.

CASY stock opened at $197.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.49 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $210.40. Casey’s General Stores has a 52 week low of $150.50 and a 52 week high of $229.18.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is currently 16.23%.

In other news, Director Diane C. Bridgewater sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.65, for a total transaction of $598,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,033,834.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Julia L. Jackowski sold 5,726 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.66, for a total transaction of $1,103,171.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,254,220.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 43.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. 86.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

