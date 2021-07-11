Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Grows Stake in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) by 90.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,021,035 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 484,750 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.50% of CommScope worth $15,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in CommScope by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,706,506 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $225,892,000 after buying an additional 49,798 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in CommScope by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,003,455 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $93,846,000 after buying an additional 2,103,310 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in CommScope by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 3,090,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,470,000 after buying an additional 379,750 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its holdings in CommScope by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 2,564,992 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,398,000 after buying an additional 1,021,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CommScope by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,499,779 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,396,000 after buying an additional 91,085 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Get CommScope alerts:

Shares of COMM stock opened at $21.71 on Friday. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.66 and a 1-year high of $22.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.65. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.83.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. CommScope had a positive return on equity of 132.51% and a negative net margin of 6.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on COMM. Evercore ISI raised CommScope from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Rosenblatt Securities raised CommScope from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised CommScope from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on CommScope from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price objective on CommScope from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CommScope presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.90.

CommScope Company Profile

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks. It operates through four segments: Broadband Networks (Broadband), Home Networks (Home), Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), and Venue and Campus Networks (VCN).The Broadband segment provides a converged cable access platform, passive optical networking products, video systems, access technologies, fiber and coaxial cables, fiber and copper connectivity products, and hardened closures to the telco and cable provider broadband market.

Recommended Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM).

Receive News & Ratings for CommScope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CommScope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.