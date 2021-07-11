Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $15.24 Million Position in Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lowered its position in Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS) by 41.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 599,344 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 419,063 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Unisys were worth $15,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Unisys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Unisys by 9.0% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,048 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Unisys by 7.4% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,419 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Unisys in the first quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Unisys in the first quarter valued at approximately $268,000. 90.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UIS stock opened at $25.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.42. Unisys Co. has a one year low of $10.12 and a one year high of $28.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 0.54.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $509.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.70 million. Unisys had a negative return on equity of 40.08% and a negative net margin of 20.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 EPS.

In other news, SVP Gerald P. Kenney sold 12,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.72, for a total transaction of $354,538.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 95,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,636,532.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Eric Hutto sold 12,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total value of $334,319.25. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 177,722 shares in the company, valued at $4,896,241.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,925 shares of company stock worth $926,758 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Unisys Company Profile

Unisys Corporation operates as an information technology services company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Services and Technology. The Services segment offers cloud and infrastructure services, application services, and business process outsourcing services. Its solutions include Unisys InteliServe, a service solution that transforms traditional service desk into an intelligent, user-centric experience aligned with the needs of the modern digital workplace; Unisys CloudForte, a comprehensive managed service offering to help accelerate the secure move of data and applications to the cloud; and Unisys Security Solutions, a portfolio that includes managed security services, security consulting services, the Unisys Incident Response Ecosystem subscription service, and the TrustCheck cyber risk management solution.

