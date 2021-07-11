NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) Shares Sold by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lowered its position in shares of NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) by 2.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 367,504 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 8,671 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in NETGEAR were worth $15,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in NETGEAR by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,087 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in NETGEAR by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 32,995 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in NETGEAR by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,185 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in NETGEAR by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,288 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in NETGEAR by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 20,566 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the period. 99.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NETGEAR stock opened at $38.15 on Friday. NETGEAR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.75 and a twelve month high of $46.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 0.81.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.33. NETGEAR had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 6.36%. The firm had revenue of $317.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. NETGEAR’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NETGEAR, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Heidi Cormack sold 18,510 shares of NETGEAR stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.36, for a total value of $691,533.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,338,496.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew Wonki Kim sold 781 shares of NETGEAR stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total value of $28,600.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,379,201.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 76,187 shares of company stock valued at $2,876,525. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NTGR. Raymond James reduced their price objective on NETGEAR from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NETGEAR from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NETGEAR currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

NETGEAR Company Profile

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

