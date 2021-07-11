Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 3,532 Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Brown Advisory Inc. reduced its stake in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 122,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,532 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $5,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cordasco Financial Network raised its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 272.3% in the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Associated Banc Corp bought a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 590.5% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the period. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. 63.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BAM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. TheStreet raised Brookfield Asset Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Brookfield Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.14.

BAM opened at $51.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.02 and a beta of 1.25. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.09 and a 12 month high of $52.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.35.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $16.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.89 billion. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 1.22% and a net margin of 2.23%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.04%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -200.00%.

Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager and one of the largest investors in real assets. Our investment focus is on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity assets. Our objective is to generate attractive long-term risk-adjusted returns for the benefit of our clients and shareholders.

