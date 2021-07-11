Brown Advisory Inc. Lowers Position in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Brown Advisory Inc. decreased its position in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) by 79.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 70,026 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 274,650 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Mercury Systems were worth $4,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Mercury Systems during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Mercury Systems by 39.0% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,737 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Mercury Systems during the first quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Mercury Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $255,000. 93.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total value of $52,313.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $619,008.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark Aslett sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.89, for a total transaction of $192,225.00. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mercury Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Mercury Systems from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective (down previously from $94.00) on shares of Mercury Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Mercury Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.25.

Shares of MRCY opened at $66.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 33.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.57. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.40 and a 12-month high of $88.96.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $256.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.28 million. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The company’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, modules, and subsystems in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense prime contractors and commercial aviation customers.

