Coldstack Market Capitalization Tops $2.81 Million (CLS)

Coldstack (CURRENCY:CLS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 11th. Over the last seven days, Coldstack has traded down 3.2% against the dollar. One Coldstack coin can currently be bought for $1.87 or 0.00005530 BTC on popular exchanges. Coldstack has a market cap of $2.81 million and $10,693.00 worth of Coldstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002964 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001856 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.42 or 0.00045663 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.32 or 0.00119397 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $54.72 or 0.00162035 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,716.23 or 0.99846296 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002857 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $325.24 or 0.00963150 BTC.

Coldstack Profile

Coldstack’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,504,975 coins. Coldstack’s official Twitter account is @coldstack_io

Coldstack Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coldstack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coldstack should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Coldstack using one of the exchanges listed above.

