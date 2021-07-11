Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Invests $201,000 in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 267 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 428.6% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 37 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 79.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BlackRock alerts:

In other news, Director Rachel Lord sold 4,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $808.00, for a total transaction of $3,568,128.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 31,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $865.89, for a total value of $27,421,004.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,409 shares of company stock valued at $32,875,775 over the last 90 days. 1.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on BlackRock from $944.00 to $1,017.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup raised their price objective on BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 in a research note on Friday, April 16th. raised their price objective on BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on BlackRock from $949.00 to $984.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on BlackRock from $890.00 to $984.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $906.38.

BlackRock stock opened at $901.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $137.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.74, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.15. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $531.39 and a 12 month high of $902.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $868.36.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.13. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 31.52%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 37.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $4.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.85%.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

See Also: Do stock splits help investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.