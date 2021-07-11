LocalCoinSwap 24 Hour Volume Reaches $3,216.00 (LCS)

LocalCoinSwap (CURRENCY:LCS) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 11th. LocalCoinSwap has a total market cap of $942,146.55 and approximately $3,216.00 worth of LocalCoinSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, LocalCoinSwap has traded up 17.5% against the U.S. dollar. One LocalCoinSwap coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0184 or 0.00000054 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0852 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $79.29 or 0.00234807 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000217 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000079 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001298 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $274.01 or 0.00811434 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00004352 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000084 BTC.

About LocalCoinSwap

LocalCoinSwap (CRYPTO:LCS) is a coin. LocalCoinSwap’s total supply is 70,514,562 coins and its circulating supply is 51,301,786 coins. The official message board for LocalCoinSwap is medium.com/localcoinswap . The Reddit community for LocalCoinSwap is /r/LocalCoinSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LocalCoinSwap’s official website is www.localcoinswap.com . LocalCoinSwap’s official Twitter account is @Localcoinswap_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LocalCoinSwap is a community-owned peer-to-peer (P2P) exchange for cryptocurrencies and tokens. It allows users to exchange cryptos with several alternative payment methods while distributing 100% of its profits back to LCS token holders. The LCS token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing holders to receive part of the revenue generated by the P2P exchange, in accordance with the amount of tokens they hold. “

Buying and Selling LocalCoinSwap

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LocalCoinSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LocalCoinSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LocalCoinSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

