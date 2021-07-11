pEOS Trading Down 13.3% Over Last Week (PEOS)

pEOS (CURRENCY:PEOS) traded 10.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 11th. In the last seven days, pEOS has traded down 13.3% against the U.S. dollar. One pEOS coin can currently be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. pEOS has a total market cap of $1.49 million and approximately $182.00 worth of pEOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get pEOS alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002964 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001856 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.42 or 0.00045663 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.32 or 0.00119397 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $54.72 or 0.00162035 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33,716.23 or 0.99846296 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002857 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $325.24 or 0.00963150 BTC.

pEOS Coin Profile

pEOS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 828,353,669 coins. pEOS’s official Twitter account is @peos_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . pEOS’s official message board is medium.com/@pEOS_one . pEOS’s official website is peos.one

According to CryptoCompare, “pEOS is a smart contract implementation of a privacy token, based on the technology that powers the anonymous cryptocurrency Monero, which is capable of running on top of EOSIO software. It allows private and untraceable transactions of, its EOS-based token, pEOS, among EOS users. Before EOSIO enabled developers to utilize system level languages like C++, the development of highly complex smart contracts like pEOS was almost impossible. “

Buying and Selling pEOS

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as pEOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire pEOS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy pEOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “PEOSUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for pEOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for pEOS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.