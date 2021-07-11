Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Trims Stock Holdings in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership decreased its holdings in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 57.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 216,274 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.30% of ManpowerGroup worth $16,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MAN. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 50.0% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup in the first quarter worth about $145,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 45.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup in the first quarter worth about $202,000. 93.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ManpowerGroup alerts:

MAN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist upped their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities increased their price target on ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays increased their price target on ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.80.

In other news, CFO John T. Mcginnis sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total value of $1,101,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,343 shares in the company, valued at $1,359,704.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Richard Buchband sold 5,541 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total value of $584,409.27. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,687 shares in the company, valued at $1,127,157.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAN stock opened at $116.07 on Friday. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.04 and a 1 year high of $125.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $120.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.24, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.13.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.44. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 0.46%. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This is an increase from ManpowerGroup’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.17. This represents a yield of 2%. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio is 68.66%.

ManpowerGroup Profile

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

See Also: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN).

Receive News & Ratings for ManpowerGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManpowerGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.