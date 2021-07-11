Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Purchases 178,699 Shares of DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) by 28.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 796,620 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 178,699 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in DCP Midstream were worth $17,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of DCP Midstream during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in DCP Midstream by 99.9% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,111 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in DCP Midstream in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in DCP Midstream in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in DCP Midstream in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors own 31.42% of the company’s stock.

Get DCP Midstream alerts:

Shares of NYSE DCP opened at $30.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 26.82 and a beta of 3.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. DCP Midstream, LP has a 1-year low of $9.44 and a 1-year high of $32.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.75.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. DCP Midstream had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 5.82%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DCP Midstream, LP will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%. DCP Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.41%.

Several research analysts have commented on DCP shares. Mizuho raised their target price on DCP Midstream from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. raised their target price on DCP Midstream from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded DCP Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Raymond James upgraded DCP Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on DCP Midstream from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.19.

DCP Midstream Profile

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); and fractionating NGLs.

See Also: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP).

Receive News & Ratings for DCP Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DCP Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.